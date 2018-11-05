The Charlotte 49ers women’s volleyball team were swept 3-0 on the road against a struggling UTEP Miners squad. This loss marks Charlotte’s second straight shutout loss and now fall to 15-14 overall and 5-8 in conference play. On the other side, UTEP improves to a record of 5-19 and are now 2-10 against C-USA opponents.

The first set was full of back and forth action between both teams, as the set was tied 16 all at one point. Charlotte would then lose seven of the next nine points and eventually lose the first set 25-21.

Charlotte dug themselves into a hole in the second set, as the Niners were down 18-11 at one point. However, the Niners put together a valiant comeback and took the lead 24-23 and were one point away from winning the second set. Charlotte would then go on to lose the next three points, and fall in the second straight set 26-24.

UTEP carried their momentum into the third set, as the Miners took the lead early and never lost it. Charlotte was only down 9-7 at one point, but could not get points consistently, as the Niners lost the set and the match.

Charlotte finished the match with 33 kills and three total aces. Sydney Rowan had the most kills for the Niners with nine. Jocelyn Stoner and Molly Shaw totaled seven kills each for Charlotte.

Yumi Garcia finished with a match-high 20 digs for the Niners and now has a total of 644 digs this season, which is now eighth best in Conference USA history.

Charlotte will honor seniors, Jannelle Curtiss and Reeana Richardson, on Friday, Nov. 9 when Charlotte hosts Marshall on senior night. This match is even more special as Charlotte has a chance to clinch a C-USA tournament berth with a win against Marshall. The start time for the match is 6 p.m.

