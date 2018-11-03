The 49ers (15-13, 5-7) were unsuccessful on their road trip to Houston against the Rice Owls (20-4, 11-0) on Friday, Nov. 2. They were unable to win a single set against the Owls, losing 3-0.

This interconference game comes on the heels of a dominant performance by the 49ers against Louisiana Tech where they beat the Bulldogs 3-0.

Molly Shaw led the 49ers in kills with 9, Yumi Garcia led the 49ers in digs with 13, Nya Steele led the 49ers in assists with 19, Tyra Galloway led Charlotte in blocks with 4 and Sofie Perrens led Charlotte in aces with 2.

While the night resulted in a loss for the 49ers, Garcia broke Charlotte’s school record for digs in a single season with 624 total digs. Garcia was the record holder, and she’ll remain the record holder beating her 617 digs from last season.

The Owls managed to outscore the 49ers in points 60-34. The Owls also managed to accumulate more kills, aces, assists and digs.

The 49ers had 24 kills to the Owls’ 48, Charlotte had two aces compared to the Owls four, only 21 assists compared to 44 and 44 digs compared to 53. Charlotte did manage to tie the Owls in blocks with eight a piece.

Charlotte will look to get back to their winning ways in their next contest against the UTEP Miners in El Paso on Sunday, Nov. 4. This interconference match up is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. at Memorial Gym.