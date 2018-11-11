After losing to Tennessee last Saturday, the Charlotte 49ers (4-6, 3-3) were defeated again by Conference USA rivals Marshall 30-13 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium Saturday, Nov. 10.

Charlotte was in striking distance of the Thundering Herd but Marshall sealed the deal in the third quarter outscoring the 49ers 17-3. Charlotte couldn’t rally back in the fourth as they didn’t score a single point.

Running back Benny LeMay was the most effective offensive weapon rushing for 72 yards. LeMay currently is ranked third in C-USA and 34th in the NCAA in rushing. Unfortunately, LeMay came up eight yards short of another 80-yard rushing performance; this would’ve been his sixth consecutive 80-yard rushing game.

Quarterback Evan Shirreffs was the only Niner to score as he scored in the first quarter on a one-yard run for a touchdown. Shirreffs ended the game with 152 passing yards on 13 out of 25 possible pass attempts and he had an interception towards the end of the fourth quarter.

Kicker Jonathan Cruz was a consistent piece of the Niners offense making both a 40 and 35-yard field goal attempt and his lone extra point try as well. Cruz hasn’t missed a field goal in his last three games.

All-time, the 49ers are now 4-16 during the month of November.

The Niners will look to recover from their two-game losing streak as they come home and go up against the FIU Tigers (6-3, 4-1) next Saturday, Nov. 17.

The game is scheduled to be at 2 p.m. at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

