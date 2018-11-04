It was a defensive clash between the 49ers and the New Mexico Lobos Saturday, Nov. 3. Charlotte wound up winning this battle 1-0.

It was a stalemate, but the 49ers were more aggressive throughout the entire match, out shooting the Lobos 18-2.

“It was a really close game back and forth, it was kind of a midfield battle today. We had spells where we kind of got on top, and then they had spells where they got on top. I thought the last 15 minutes you really saw what we were made of,” said Coach Langan.

Senior Tommy Madden was the hero of the night scoring his fourth goal of the season. The only goal of the contest came in the last two minutes of the match.

“Tommy came up big like a senior has to, one of the leaders of the team,” said Coach Langan.

Madden stepped up big for the Niners, and made his last regular season game one to remember.

“I just put it on my left foot and hit it across goal so happily it went in,” said Madden.

This is Charlotte’s last game of the season before the C-USA Tournament. The Niners are 8-0 at home, and the C-USA Tournament will be held on Charlotte’s home turf at Transamerica Field. Home field advantage has been to Charlotte’s advantage all season long.

Charlotte will kickoff the C-USA Tournament and play UAB Wednesday, Nov. 7 at Transamerica Field. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m.