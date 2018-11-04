The Charlotte 49ers women’s basketball team held their season opening exhibition match against Chowan on Nov. 4, 2018. The Niners were truly dominating defensively, only allowing the hawks to go 29.9 percent from the field and 9.1 percent from behind the arc. Meanwhile, Charlotte was lighting up the scoreboard with five Niners in double digits.

The game’s first points in the starting minutes of the first quarter kicked off with Mariah Coker of Chowan, followed by a layup from junior guard Lauren Harley. Danielle Weldon gave the Hawks their only lead of the exhibition adding in on a layup and Jade Phillips evened it up making the score 4-4. After that, Charlotte Crashed the boards going on a 6-0 run giving way to their lead for the rest of the game. Chowan’s Joanne Williams lessened the deficit making the the score 8-7 at 4:39, but Charlotte would tend to pull away capitalizing and bringing the score to 13-10. Mariah Linney hit a three along with two free throws by Jett Wilson to extend the lead 18-10.

Through the second quarter of the exhibition, Charlotte started right where they left off going on a 9-0 run carried by a Phillips steal and finish from Christian Hithe running up the score 22-10 at 9:00. With a minute trimmed off the clock Jordan Pettaway stopped the Hawks’ drought and added to the score again in the next four minutes. Charlotte gained a comfortable 16-point lead in the hands of Hithe with two go ahead buckets and a Jazmins Harris layup. The lead extended to around 20 at one point from a jumper by Rinnah Greene and Chowan made a layup to attempt to chip away at the 18-point lead Charlotte would have at halftime.

Charlotte continued to drop buckets after the half as Phillips hit consecutive layups to create a 22 point lead. Lauren Harley also helped to pull away from Chowan. Chowan sparked a run, scoring seven of their last nine points of the quarter in around four minutes, trimming the deficit to 18 with the score at 47-29. Charlottes Laia Raventós opens the lead with a three-point play, and two Harris jumpers and Hithe layups help gain a 24-point lead of 56-32 going into the fourth quarter.

Charlotte was inching toward closing the game out, leaning on Jett-Wilson, Harris and Harley to gain an overwhelming lead of 29 points at 6:09. Green comes up with the three-point play near 4:37 to put the score 69-40. A 9-0 run starts from Harley and Harris over the five minute mark. The Niners finished the game with a 34-point lead to beat Chowan 78-44.

Charlotte remains in Halton Arena to face UNC Asheville this Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m.