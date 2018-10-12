We all have to get a job at some point, whether it is when we are in high school or when we’ve graduated college. Having a job is a must in this world to be able to survive and afford the basic needs. A job is a job, but that can be argued. The best thing about America is that there are jobs everywhere. Don’t get me wrong, it’s not easy trying to find one either; what I mean is that you at least have a choice to leave and find another job if you need to.

Many have said that people shouldn’t quit their job because it is like giving up, but that’s not exactly true. There are jobs that can be stressful and take a toll on someone. There are lines that shouldn’t be crossed and there are times when it’s just not worth it. I know this because I have experienced it and witnessed from others who’ve gone through bad situations.

If your well-being is compromised, it’s time to quit because it can be dangerous and cause some health concerns. It can also affect you outside of work and the people around you. This happened to me where I realized my health was a top priority. Retail is not easy and it can take a toll on some people. I knew a manager who was very nice and worked for the company for many years. Well, the holiday season can get pretty hectic, and he was working very long shifts and sometimes didn’t eat. Customers weren’t always very nice to him either, but he was great manager because he handled those situations very well. After the Christmas season, everyone was still busy working hard because we had corporate visits and inventory. Inventory is where we check every single item in the store to verify statistically how much product we lost and what we did not.

The manager was stressed but he wanted to make sure he was on top of everything. He barely ate, slept, he got yelled at and he had a load of work he had to deal with plus employees. He had a lot on his plate until unfortunately he was rushed to the hospital. From the last thing I was told, he was half-paralyzed and had to learn how to talk again and do other things. Unfortunately, I lost contact and I’m not sure of his progress. It is terrible what happened, but it also shows that things like that actually happen because you’re being overworked and you’re being loaded with so much that one person can’t handle alone.

With that being said, if you’re starting to feel a bit stressed or you’re not able to handle the workload or anything like that, it is time to find a new job that is a bit more relaxed and something you can handle. Money is not worth it if it means putting your health at risk.

If you are being treated unfairly, getting picked on or if your job has overpowered your life, then it’s time to quit immediately. No one should be treated differently. Everything is supposed to be equal. Your work life shouldn’t be so difficult and chaotic to where you’re not okay even going to work. I have personally experienced bullying by managers, racism, and I even had to work even harder than anyone else because I was given made up tasks that were complicated just because. It was becoming so unbearable I had to quit. I know there may not be a perfect job, but if it’s unbearable, it’s time to find something else.

If you relate to any of these things, you might want to start looking for something else. It doesn’t mean you are a quitter, but that there are hundreds of other jobs that are most likely much better. You can do so much better! Never put your health at risk, never compromise your education and never let yourself get treated unfairly. It is okay to quit and find another job. Also, for a good tip with any job, when you get hired and you get a packet for being a new hire, always look for the information about HR or anyone else that can help you resolve any problems if you don’t want to quit and find something else. A job is a job, so why not just go find another one.