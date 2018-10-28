The Charlotte 49ers (10-5-1) “doused” the UIC Flames (10-3-1) Saturday, Oct. 27.

Before a ball was kicked, four seniors were honored before the match. Defender Callum Montgomery, forward Dean Rutherford, midfielder Tommy Madden, and forward Daniel Bruce were all honored.

“UNC Charlotte’s amazing, even being from England it’s felt so at home here; the fans are just amazing,” said Bruce.

The 49ers started the first-half aggressive; Charlotte outshot UIC 6-5. Both teams were chippy defensively, but Charlotte managed to score two goals in the first period.

The first goal was scored in the 29th minute by defender Luke Johnson and was assisted by midfielder John Ranshaw.

“When we got the goal, it settled us down and then we started to find some rhythm and some space and we got in some really good looks and scored some great goals before halftime,” said Coach Kevin Langan.

UIC couldn’t stop the 49ers offense. Bruce dazzled on his senior night, scoring two goals in the first half. Bruce scored in the 16th and fourth minute of the first period. Bruce’s first goal was assisted on my by Ranshaw and his second goal was assisted by forward Preston Popp and Madden.

“It’s great to score goals, but it’s a team effort every single time,” said Bruce.

The 49ers started the second half three goals ahead of the Flames.

The second half was a defensive tug of war between both teams, but the 49ers managed to score again in the 22nd minute. Defender Patrick Hogan was the scorer of the final goal of the evening. Hogan’s goal was assisted on by the 49ers assist leader, midfielder Teddy Chaouche.

The 49ers managed to keep the Flames from scoring and won 4-0. Coming into this contest Charlotte was outscoring opponents 15-0 at Transamerica Field.

“It shows a good balance to the team; it shows we’re offensive and we can get goals,” said Coach Langan.

The 49ers continued to extend their winning streak to four and they’ll attempt to capture another win at home when they’ll clash with the Florida Atlantic Owls at Transamerica Field Wednesday, Oct. 31. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. standard eastern time.