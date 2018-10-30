On Monday, Oct. 29, a 25-year-old black male was arrested and taken into custody for allegedly selling drugs and trespassing on campus. A video from the popular Snapchat account only_49ers showed seven police officers drag the man off of a bench and wrestle him to the ground.

UNC Charlotte Chief of Police Jeffrey Baker said that the man was “combative and impaired on drugs.” So much so, in fact, that the jail required his hospitalization before commitment into the facility.

Chief Baker defended the presence of the seven officers, explaining, “We use as many officers as possible to safely take an individual into custody, especially when a subject is impaired on drugs.”

The non-student also came into trouble for trespassing on campus several months ago.