The Charlotte 49ers (13-10, 3-4 C USA) capped off a clean sweep in their match on Sunday, Oct. 14 against Conference USA rival UAB, defeating the Blazers 3-0 (25-15, 25-22, 25-22). Firing on all cylinders throughout the match, making their best performance to date this season.

The match started off quickly for Charlotte as they ran with a 6-2 start as Tyra Galloway, a brick wall on the defensive side, led the charge with a kill and a block.

UAB tried to climb back in to the first match to make it 8-7, but Jocelyn Stoner and Reeana Richardson put it all to a stop combining for the next three kills, separating from the Blazers 14-9 to force a timeout.

Charlotte went right back to business slamming two more strikes from Galloway and Nya Steele spacing 16-9. Charlotte took the first set 25-15.

The second match put the Blazers in the hot seat as they were once again trailing the Niners in the second set. Blazers had ongoing problems in Richardson and Galloway as they round out at 13-11. UAB’s Alex Kells was a driving force getting the Blazers back into it, but the band of Charlotte sisters continued to dominate in the second set clinching a 22-19 lead and finishing the set 25-22, with a little help from UAB’s errors.

The third set felt different, when UAB started to show resilience throughout the set, refusing to give in. With the set tied at 17-17 Charlotte took a timeout and made sure it was well-used. Richardson came up with two strikes to give the Niners a two point lead out of the gate.

Running away to a 23-18 lead from a Galloway/Jannelle Curtiss block, Galloway struck again to set up match point. UAB fought to comeback, answering the next four points, but in the end deficit proved too large as Charlotte held the Blazers off 25-22, grabbing the clean sweep.

The 49ers played a great game, carrying the momentum from last week’s upset against Middle Tennessee. Charlotte looks forward to hosting UTSA at 6 p.m. this Friday, Oct 19.