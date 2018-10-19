Charlotte (8-7, 4-4 C-USA) traveled to El Paso, Texas to take on the UTEP Miners (7-8-2, 2-5-1 C-USA). The Niners allowed a goal early and could not get a score on the board, leading to a 1-0 loss. Charlotte is now on a four-game losing streak, in which they have been outscored 5-1 in those matches and have been shutout in three of the four games.

In the 17th minute, UTEP scored the only goal of the game when Cayla Payne sent a long ball into the box for Jojo Ngongo, who controlled the pass and scored. After allowing the goal, Charlotte played well on defense, only allowing three shots the rest of the match.

In the 26th minute, Sophie Sipprell had a chance to tie the game for the Niners when she hit a shot off the crossbar.

Charlotte had plenty of opportunities to score in the second half as the 49er offense totaled 14 shots in the second half. Only four of the 14 shots were on target and all the shots were saved by the UTEP goalkeeper. Charlotte attempted six shots and two corner kicks in a 13-minute span during the second half, but all the shots were either saved or went wide of the net.

Charlotte was very dominant on the offensive end, finishing the game with a 20-5 shot advantage, including a 6-3 advantage in shots on target. Megan Greene finished the game with seven shots and one shot on goal. Sandra Geiselhart had three shots while Riley Orr and Sophie Sipprell had two shots each.

Charlotte, looking to end their four-game losing streak, will stay in Texas this weekend as they take on the UTSA Roadrunners on Sunday, Oct. 21 at 1 p.m.