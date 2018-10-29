Junior forward Julia Grainda was named C-USA Offensive player of the week earlier this month for the week of Monday, Oct. 1. Grainda and junior fullback, Riley Orr, are the only two 49er players to win accolades of this nature so far, this year. Being the first 49er to win this accolade since the 2017 season. Charlotte has never won two honors of this nature back to back.

Grainda, who has started in all 17 games this season, has been a powerhouse at the forward position for the past two years. Shooting 54 percent on goal last season, and 41 percent for the current season, Grainda is the go-to player for the 49ers offense when aggression is key.

With five goals for the season, Grainda has proven to be the reason for much of the 49ers’ success early on in the season. The forward was the deciding factor in many games such as the 49ers Sept. win vs.Marshall, another match against Western Kentucky were she tallied five overall shots on goal and in a win against ODU where she let loose two shots on goal, with one connecting.

A native from Cornelius, NC and a graduate of Community School of Davidson, Grainda boasted awards and honors including 2016 NCHSAA state championship MVP, all-state plaudits from the NCSCA and was a member of the All-Charlotte Observer First Team. Putting up 31 goals, and nine dimes in her college career, Grainda was made for this since day one. In her sophomore season, the young forward was honored with being named to the All-NCCSIA Second team, while also etching out a future role for herself in the 49ers post season run.