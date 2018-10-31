Lisa Trevor – “Resident Evil”

Just as terrifying as she is tragic, Lisa Trevor was a frightening addition to find inside the remake of the original game. Her introduction comes in a lone shack in the middle of the woods, far away from the main mansion. Inside it contained a typewriter and storage chest, two things which signified up to that point that you were in a room safe from any type of enemies. Once you go back towards the exit in your first time in the shack, you hear the door slam shut. When you head through the door way, you are knocked out, later waking up to find a horrific monstrosity in front of you. Lisa Trevor is a sight to behold, one that you can never get a clear grasp of because of the amalgamation of human faces that make up her upper body. With her hands bound together and chains around her ankles, you can always hear the monster lumbering towards you throughout her specific areas.

Lisa Trevor’s origin lies in the family who created the twisted mansion (unknowingly) for an evil corporation. Once it was completed, Lisa was taken away as a test subject from her parents — who were eventually killed — to have a number of experiments completed on her for multiple years. Lisa was later thought to be killed once tests were over, but because the experimentation resulted in her becoming nearly invincible, she continued to wander the grounds in search of her mother. Her end is a touching moment, and her overall arc is part of why I fell in love with the series two years ago. Growing up, I viewed the overall series as cheesy horror, but when I finally gave this remake of the original a chance, I wished I had tried it sooner. There are a plethora of stories like Lisa’s in not only the first game, but the rest of the series, though her’s is definitely one of the best.

Happy Mask Salesman – “The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask”

In a game that depressingly shows how people will deal with an impending doomsday-level event and features a number of shady characters, it takes a lot for this guy to stand out among the rest. The happy mask salesman is one of the first characters you meet in the game and his constantly grinning face immediately fills you with a sense of dread. He never really antagonizes and only helps Link in his quest to save Termina from its constant three-day-loop of the moon crashing down on the entire city. The combination of his creepy laugh and jerky animation is what really brings on the goosebumps. Why he carried around a mask, said to be created by an ancient tribe for dark rituals, that could easily be taken off his bag is beyond me. Lastly, when you fail to play the “Song of Time” and reset to day one by the end of the 72 hours, he is the one who speaks to you as the world abruptly comes to an end. There are many creepy characters in the “Zelda” series, some maybe more frightening than him at first glance, though the happy mask salesman is the one who remains on my mind till this day.

Flowey – “Undertale”

Thrust into an unknown land, Flowey the Flower is the first to greet you at the wonderful land called the Underground. His pleasant demeanor in your initial meeting lulls you into a false sense of safety only for you to quickly realize this “flower” is not to be trifled with. His happy smile turned murderous grin is terrifying, but not as much as his final form (again, please turn back now if you plan on trying this game at some point). His omega form at the end is the one time the game abandons its 8-bit art style in favor of a much too realistic art style, which can only be described as a plant/computer abomination. His tense soundtrack, menacing laugh and use of constantly resetting your save file to have the opportunity to kill you over and over again is one of the coolest experiences I’ve ever had in a game. I have tried to remain as vague as possible, but Flowey will simply be a character that sticks with me till the end of time.

Everything – “Bloodborne”

“Bloodborne” is a game that’s setting lies in horror, and with so many unique enemies, it was hard to just pick one (which is why I listed everything). For the unfamiliar, “Bloodborne” is set in Yharnam, a land filled with gothic/Victorian-era architecture. For the deep yet vague lore, everyone who remained outside for the night turned into a horrible creature with some H.P. Lovecraft-inspired beasts thrown in for good measure. Whether I was walking into a pitch-black room inhabited by a crazed old man in a wheelchair armed with a gatling gun or breaking another crate only to be given yet another heart attack by an enlarged crow, “Bloodborne” was constantly throwing something new at me. What was impeccable was that each enemy, boss and NPC felt unique in their design, and it’s not just in their looks but in their fighting style and the cool environments that caused them to shine. The game’s difficult learning curve and terrifying world make it hard to get into. If you manage to conquer the game though, it serves as not just one of the most rewarding experiences you’ll ever have in a game, but any piece of entertainment period.

Mr. Resetti – “Animal Crossing”

Perhaps more aggravating than he is scary, Mr. Resetti certainly has the resume to back up his spot on this list. The grouchy mole comes to visit you throughout all of the main-line “Animal Crossing” games, but usually only when you fail to save before quitting, or attempt to time-travel by changing your system clock to get holiday-locked items. When I played the original game on GameCube, I remember being distinctly shaken up by my first visit from Mr. Resetti, mainly because how bewildered I was at how this mole could possibly know I forgot to simply save my game before turning it off. His fourth-wall breaking rants could even last for about ten minutes, and some could go even longer if he made you type out your apology exactly as he asked for it. Much like Tom Nook’s interest free mortgage loans though, I came to realize that Mr. Resetti was actually teaching a good lesson in his now-humorous dialogue. Sadly, because of some complaints sent to Nintendo by parents about Mr. Resetti’s quick-temper scaring some children, the company has since toned down his appearances in the series, eventually becoming completely optional in the latest entry, “Animal Crossing: New Leaf.” Despite his slowed inclusion in recent games, I am greatly looking forward to the mole’s return in next year’s game for Switch.