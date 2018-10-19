This past weekend, the Breakaway Festival finished the last leg of the tour in Charlotte, NC. The festival took place at the Avidxchange Music Factory on Saturday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Oct. 13. The Electronic Dance Music (EDM) and Hip-Hop festival brought out fans across North Carolina to see their favorite artists and discover new ones as well.

On both days of the event, Charlotte native MoonLander opened up the festival, giving the crowd a high energy performance. Among the crowd were only a few fans of MoonLander, though by the end of the set, everyone was a fan for this budding artist. MoonLander graced the stage while wearing a red astronaut jumpsuit. MoonLander’s most memorable moment from the show was when he performed his song “Tick Tock.” Most people in the crowd did not know the lyrics, however, during the performance MoonLander taught the crowd the song. As a reward for learning the song, a blast of confetti surprised the audience. A few lucky fans also received a MoonLander t-shirt with his logo on the front of the shirt.

Another highlight of the event came from LA/Charlotte duo Styles and Complete. Alex Styles and DJ Complete made the crowd go wild with their mix of Southern Hip-Hop and EDM. The crowd didn’t know what to expect from the pair since at the start of their set they played Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” As the crowd sang along, Styles directed the audience as if it was a symphony. Then, DJ Complete came through with the EDM drop which drove the crowd wild. The crowd started to jump up and down while singing along to both new and old school hip-hop. Styles and Complete performed their newest song “Outta The Trap” which instantly became a crowd favorite. At the end of the set, Styles and Complete had a touching moment when they brought their parents to the stage.

The Breakaway Festival brought a number of other artists prominent artists to the Queen City. Friday night, Machine Gun Kelly and Griz performed at the festival; Saturday, Wiz Khalifa and Lil Pump headlined the Festival.

Juice WRLD performed his hit song “Lucid Dreams” after arriving late to the festival. However, the late arrival didn’t bother festivalgoers one bit. As soon as Juice WRLD hit the stage, the crowd became hype for their favorite artist. Juice also performed the song “Wasted ft. Lil Uzi Vert.” The end of Juice’s set had a touching moment as well. He dedicated his performance to music artists that had passed on, such as Mac Miller and ASAP Yams.

Wiz Khalifa and Lil Pump closed the festival. Even though it was the end, that didn’t mean the fun had to end. Both artists kept the crowd alive with Lil Pump performing songs such as “Gucci Gang” and “I Love It ft. Kanye West.” Wiz performed songs from his latest album “Rolling Papers 2.”

For more information about the Breakaway Festival, visit the festival’s website at http://www.breakawayfestival.com/ or their Instagram page for announcements for next year’s festival.