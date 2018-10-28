Dates during the fall are just the best. Charlotte hosts so many fall events that are so much fun for couples wanting to go on dates for a good time. You can go to SCarowinds, a drive-in movie, a corn maze, festivals and more. It’s just so much fun and a lot to look forward to doing. But what if you don’t want to go out and spend money or be in public, yet you want to have a fun date night? Charlotte has a few good things to do for a perfect fall date.

Going out on dates is fun and all, but there are times where you still want to fill the fall festivities but in a private setting where you don’t have to dress up and be surrounded by people and you can be very comfortable at home. So, to having a perfect date night, you just need a few things.

For the date, maybe you can coordinate matching fall pajamas or something comfortable. It sounds silly, but trust me, it’s cute and fun and your selfies will look bomb! Plan on cooking a dinner together. Comfort food is perfect, and for dessert you can have any kind of pie with ice cream on top and maybe hot chocolate or coffee on the side. That’s perfect, almost like a mini version of Thanksgiving dinner. Or you can always just order in some pizza and wings. You can never go wrong with that.

And of course, movies and chill. I’d say Netflix and chill, but Netflix doesn’t have a lot of good classic scary movies to watch. They really haven’t come out with as much as I thought they would have since it’s October. I will say the Freeform app or Hulu do have more to watch from the scariest movie to the more family-friendly scary movies. You can also rent movies.

For it all to come together, cook or order in, but make sure there is dessert. It is a must have for it to work. Buy scented candles so you can turn the lights off in the house and have a dim, romantic, warm setting. The room will also smell so good like fall. Set up the list of movies you want to see together and be in comfortable matching clothes. A night of movies and of course everything in between…if you know what I mean.

It’s a perfect date night. It’s inexpensive and private. I feel like a lot of couples now want to enjoy each other more indoors because of that sense of privacy and comfort. You can be more yourselves with each other.

Another good idea is camping out for a weekend. The good thing is that it has been warmer than usual in October. It is very romantic. You can have fun fishing and go hiking out in nature. There is also the enjoyment of looking at the stars a night, listening to music and having conversations.

Charlotte has a couple of places for wine tasting. Going wine tasting for a date is so much fun. If you haven’t tried it, you should. Wine lets you get loose, there is a lot of laughter, and learning and tasting new things. Wine tasting can lead to so many things afterwards. I’m just saying that sounds like a perfect start to a date.

A date is perfect no matter what you do as long as it is fun and romantic. The fall is the perfect time to enjoy new things. You can keep things simple and indoors by putting effort in the first idea, as I have done date nights at home plenty of times and it never gets old, but having them now during the fall is perfect because of the movies that are out and the food. I don’t know what it is about fall, but it’s perfect.