The Niners pulled out a deserved win in a three-set game after a two-game losing streak.

“It’s been a long time on the road and we were looking forward to coming back,” said head coach Karen Weatherington

The Charlotte 49ers rallied on the eve of homecoming to win their third home game after returning from a losing streak on the road.

Senior outside hitter Jannelle Curtiss set the tone by leading the team in kills (three) in the initial set, as well as points for each of the three sets.

Jocelyn Stoner, junior middle blocker also had a noteworthy performance, tying with Curtiss in each of those categories, or coming second to her.

Charlotte easily dominated each of the sets with only six lead changes within the hour long game.

With 98 Total Attack attempts and seven errors, Charlotte demonstrated significant offensive efficiency, compared to that of Middle Tennessee’s 22-117.

Freshman server Nya Steele alone beat out Middle Tennessee with a total of 32 assists against their 27.

Charlotte also mustered a relatively great defensive effort with 13 blocks as the Blue Raiders struggled with a total of one.

“Today I thought we were efficient from beginning to end,” said Weatherington.

Coach Weatherington attributed much of that fast start to the home advantage.

“I think we rode off that energy and really got our defense going,” said Weatherington. “There was a lot of great energy thanks to the band and football [team] and all the other sports coming out. We had our alumni here so it really provided what we needed.”

The Charlotte 49ers will take on the UAB Blazers (10-9, 2-3) at home in another conference game on Sunday, Oct. 14.

“UAB is clicking well. They have a new coach that’s got a lot of energy and fire that she’s brought to the program. And we know they’re a very similar team as us. We match up very well.” said Weatherington.

In hopes of successfully capping off homecoming, Coach Weatherington is confident in the team’s ability in this next matchup.

“We just have to come out and really do what we did today.” said Weatherington.