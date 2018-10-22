Charlotte (8-8, 4-5 C-USA) allowed two goals early and got shutout by UTSA (6-9-1, 2-6-1 C-USA) 2-0 in their final regular-season road match. The loss extended the Niners losing streak to five.

In the eighth minute, UTSA scored their first goal when Sarah Bayhi assisted Marianne Hernandez who converted a header.

In the 10th minute, Olivia Nicholls utilized a header to extend the Roadrunners lead 2-0.

Charlotte had opportunities but was unable to capitalize. After UTSA scored their final goal, Emily Truelove forced goalie Michelle Cole to make her first save of the match.

Riley Orr had a great look at a shot that was deflected over the crossbar by Cole.

The 49ers continued to try to find opportunities to score in the second half, as they had four corner kicks in the opening 11 minutes with Truelove and Orr taking turns on who put the ball in play.

With 10 minutes left in the match, Megan Greene had a shot across the goal which was blocked by Cole.

Truelove, Greene and Orr finished the game with two shots each.

The Roadrunners outshot the 49ers 10-9.

The 49ers return home to finish the regular season on Sunday, Oct. 28 to face Rice at 1 p.m.