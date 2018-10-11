Charlotte’s goalkeeper, Elliot Panicco, finished the game with a season-high nine saves, but it was not enough as the 49ers fell on the road to the Radford Highlanders 2-1 in double overtime. With this overtime loss, Charlotte (6-3-1) falls to 2-3-1 on the road this season.

The 49ers came out of the gates aggressive on the offensive end. Charlotte finished the first half with eight shots, but could not capitalize on any of those scoring opportunities.

Radford made some substitutions to start the second half and it paid off for the Highlanders. At the 46:22 mark, Amadou Diop came off the bench and scored the first goal of the game when he maneuvered his way around Panicco and kicked the ball into the back of the net.

In the 79th minute, Charlotte responded with a goal of their own when Teddy Chaouche sent a corner kick into the box and Patrick Hogan headed the ball into the net, tying the game at 1 all. Chaouche records his fourth assist on the season and third assist in the last four games.

The Highlanders attempted three shots in the final five minutes of the second half, but Panicco made crucial saves in the final minutes of regulation to force overtime. Radford attempted 12 shots in the second half. Panicco stayed strong in the cage, racking up eight of his nine saves in the second half.

In both overtime periods, the 49er offense became stagnant, as it could not get into any offensive rhythm and was held to only one shot in overtime.

As the game was coming to an end, Radford created one last offensive attack to score. With just under three minutes left to play in double overtime, Amadou Diop scored the game-winning goal from outside the box when he bent the ball around the 49er defenders into the right upper 90 and ricocheted the ball off the post, which was just out of reach for Panicco to save.

Radford out-shot Charlotte 20-16 in the game. The Niners were led by Daniel Bruce who finished the game with a season-high eight shots and six shots on target, but was held goalless after scoring in back-to-back games. Charlotte’s leading scorer, Tommy Madden, was held to just one shot.

Charlotte returns home when they take on the FIU Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.