The Charlotte 49ers took on the 2017 regular season conference champions, FIU, in a game where the Panthers went scoreless.

Charlotte, who was returning home from a loss against Radford, had a fast start with the first goal by junior forward Maclean Holbrook within the first four minutes.

The Niners quickly opened the second half with the second goal scored by Patrick Hogan, assisted by Teddy Chaouche, who ranks third in C-USA in assists.

“The second half was much the same, just a tiny tweak here or there. Encouraged our guys to be a little more aggressive with the press,” said Coach Kevin Langan.

With 4:45 remaining in regulation, Preston Popp fired the final goal, for his second of the season.

Forward Daniel Bruce, who leads the team with two assists, set up the first and final points of the game against FIU.

The Niners finished the game with 22 shots compared to FIU’s 8, for an impressive defensive effort.

“We put on a really good defensive display, very organized, very structured,” said Langan.

Goalkeeper Elliot Panicco, who was recently named C-USA Defensive Player of the Week recorded three saves in today’s game. Panicco nationally ranks No. 19 in goals-against average, allowing .66 goals per game.

“Tonight was our best, most complete performance of the season,” said Langan.

Holbrook shared the same sentiment concerning the team’s overall performance against the Panthers.

“FIU’s done pretty well in the conference, but today we knew what we had to do and we had a good game, and we executed,” said Holbrook.

The Charlotte 49ers will take on the Marshall Herd Saturday, Oct. 20 in Huntington, W.Va. at 11 a.m.

“Marshall’s always a tough team to play against, but if we come out like we did today, and have a good game plan, and execute it I think we’ll do fine. We’ve got an important run of games coming up, so we gotta play our best each and every game,” said Holbrook.