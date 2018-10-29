On Monday morning, a student at Butler High School in Matthews was shot during a fight with another student. The victim was transported to Carolinas Medical Center where he eventually died. The assailant was taken into police custody.

The altercation occurred in a crowded hallway. An anonymous source who was friends with the victim told the Niner Times that the fight had been scheduled for that morning after one of the students allegedly attacked the other over the weekend.

Police apprehended the gun and placed the school on a brief lock-down. Parents gathered outside of the school hoping to take their children home. A video posted by Butler student Josua Cherry showed students gathered in the hallway yelling “Let us out.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Clayton Wilcox commented, “We’re incredibly sad and we’re sorry for this family, but we’re also sorry for the young person who thought the only way to solve this problem was with a gun.”