49ers push past Herd

Niners advance to (8-3, 4-0 C-USA) and remain undefeated at home

The Charlotte 49er’s brushed past Marshall for their last game of the month to put them at 8-3 overall, and 4-0 in the conference.

Midfielder Jayne Lawman of Marshall put up the first point of the game hardly two minutes after its start, reaching her third goal of the season.

Junior forward Julia Grainda, who reached a season total of four goals, responded with the first goal for Charlotte assisted by midfielder Sophie Sipprell.

The 49ers maintained a strong defensive presence throughout the game, allowing for 4 shot attempts, compared to their 23.

The team also responded seemingly well to their halftime rally.

“I felt like everything we did in the first half was a step slow,” said Coach John Cullen.

Grainda put up a rebounded goal for Charlotte in just the first two minutes, to establish momentum for the 49ers entering the second half.

The Charlotte lead was eventually sealed by a penalty kick late into the game with 7:25 remaining.

With less than three minutes left, Marshall responded with a goal by forward Marah Abu-Tayeh, making the final board 2-3.

“I knew this one was probably gonna be a very difficult one,” said Cullen.

On Friday, Oct. 5 the Charlotte 49ers meet with Southern Mississippi who also stands 8-3 overall.

After battling through their third game of the week and fourth in 11 days, the team hopes to take advantage of the five-day break.

“Recover Monday, and get the team refreshed again and ready to travel and do what we’re capable of doing. We need to be playing better now, we’re going into October” said Cullen. “That’s the next challenge for the team. We’ve done what we need to do, won two out of two games at home, picked up six points. Now if we can go on the road and pick up some points that’s a bonus.”

The Niners will take on Southern Mississippi on Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. in Hattiesburg.

