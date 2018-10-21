Joe Brito was the hero on Saturday, Oct. 5. scoring a goal late in the game for the Niners, leading to a 1-0 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd. With this win, Charlotte improves to an 8-3-1 record and are now 4-2 in conference play.

Offensive opportunities were hard to come by as both teams played very well on the defensive end in the first half. Both Charlotte and Marshall were held to zero shots on target in the first half. The teams combined to shoot six shots in the first half, and all of the attempts were either blocked or went wide of the net.

The defenses stayed strong in the second half, as the first shot on goal didn’t happen until the 64th minute by Noah Seach for the Niners. Marshall did not record a shot on goal until the 82nd minute when Pedro Dolabella fired a hard shot on goal, forcing Elliot Panicco to make a save for Charlotte.

Joe Brito was substituted into the game at the 84:20 mark in the game and less than five minutes later, he made a huge impact for the 49er offense. In the 89th minute, Teddy Chaouche sent a ball into the box off of a free kick. Callum Montgomery controlled the ball and quickly passed it to Brito, who shot the ball into the back of the net for the game-winning goal. This marks Brito’s first goal of the season. Chaouche recorded his sixth assist on the season and is now tied for the most assists in the conference.

Charlotte finished the game with seven shots, led by Maclean Holbrook with two shots. Brito, Tommy Madden, Dean Rutherford, Daniel Bruce and Noah Seach totaled one shot each.

Marshall finished the game with 12 shots, but only managed to record one shot on goal. Panicco has now recorded his eighth shutout of the season for the Niners.

This match concludes Charlotte’s road games for the 2018 regular season as the rest of the season will be played at Transamerica Field for the Niners. Charlotte finished the season with a 3-3-1 record on the road. Charlotte returns home to take on USC Upstate on Tuesday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.