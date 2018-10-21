The Charlotte 49ers (3-4, 2-2) traveled to Floyd Stadium following a blowout 40-14 win against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers last Saturday, Oct. 13 at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

The 49ers couldn’t capitalize on their momentum from last game, losing to the Middle Tennesse Blue Raiders (4-3, 3-1) 21-13.

The 49ers scored first off a 57-yard run in the first quarter by running back Benny LeMay. A 2-point conversion pass was attempted by redshirt senior Hassan Klugh but it failed.

The second quarter was all Blue Raiders as they scored twice on a 29-yard pass and a 5-yard pass from quarterback B. Stockstill to wide receiver Ty Lee.

The third quarter was a defensive stalemate which resulted in neither team scoring.

The fourth quarter presented the 49ers with several chances to capitalize and win the game. Quarterback B. Stockhill threw a 24-yard pass to wide receiver Gatlin Casey and cornerback Nafees Lyon caused a forced fumble on the Charlotte 1, but Casey recovered it in the end zone for the score.

The 49ers did end up scoring again off a 29-yard pass from quarterback Evan Shirreffs to wide receiver Mark Quattlebaum.

RB LeMay has been a bright spot on the 49ers offense; he’s had back to back 100 plus yard rushing games.

Shirreffs had a fine game throwing for one touchdown and 209 yards on 20 completions out of 40 pass attempts. This was Shirreffs first game as Charlotte’s starting quarterback and he continued to show why he was next up on the depth chart.

The 49ers return home to Jerry Richardson stadium to play the Southern Miss Golden Eagles Saturday, Oct. 27. Kickoff is scheduled to be at 2 p.m.