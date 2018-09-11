What we know about Hurricane Florence

Updates about the path of Hurricane Florence and the University's response

The path of Hurricane Florence is constantly being monitored. This post will be updated with changing weather conditions and the responses of the University. Here is what we currently know:

As of Tuesday morning, September 11 classes are still not cancelled. An disseminated by the University stated, “the storm’s forecasted track has moved slightly to the north and east, which would reduce impacts to Charlotte. Expected effects from the storm continue to be moderate to heavy rain and some gusty winds.” However, the University pointed out that the storm is unpredictable and the path could change drastically before it touches land. As of 5:00 p.m. it was announced that classes and all other activities are cancelled from Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. through Friday at 11:59 p.m. Many other universities, including UNC Chapel Hill and NC Central University cancelled classes as well. Men’s soccer vs. FAU at home, football vs. Old Dominion at home and women’s soccer vs. Rice at home are still scheduled to occur. Volleyball at N.C. Central, women’s tennis at College of Charleston, men’s tennis at Liberty and at Duke and cross country at NC State have all been cancelled. In the meantime, many are buying bottled water and gasoline in anticipation of shortages. Charlotte Water spokesperson Jennifer Frost told the Charlotte Observer, “Right now, we are prepared for any emergency.”

As of Monday, September 10 Hurricane Florence is a category four. UNC Charlotte sent out an email informing students that there is a normal schedule under effect because the “…area is not expecting significant effects from the storm beyond moderate to heavy rain and some gusty winds.” According to the National Hurricane Center, the Charlotte region has a greater than 50 percent chance of experiencing tropical storm-force winds (between 39 and 73 mph) later this week. Eastern Carolina University and NC State have both cancelled classes, ECU beginning Tuesday at noon and NC State beginning Wednesday evening. Dreamville Festival, which was supposed to take place Saturday in Raleigh, has been cancelled and all tickets refunded. Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency on September 7.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print



Category:News