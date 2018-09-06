UNC Charlotte community debates on social media Jerry Richardson Stadium name

September 6, 2018

Jerry Richardson Stadium. NT File Photo.

The UNC Charlotte Student Senate, which acts as the representatives of the student body, will consider passing a resolution Thursday that would push back on the Board of Trustees decision to keep Jerry Richardson’s name on the football stadium.

Questions of whether the former Carolina Panthers owner’s name would remain have been up in the air since December when allegations of racial slurs and sexual misconduct against Richardson surfaced. In August, UNC Charlotte officials announced the Board of Trustees had unanimously decided to honor the naming rights agreement in a private teleconference.

Students, alumni and fans have taken to social media to voice their opinions. Here’s what they’re saying.


