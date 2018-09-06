UNC Charlotte community debates on social media Jerry Richardson Stadium name

What students alumni and fans are saying on social media about the Jerry Richardson name on stadium

The UNC Charlotte Student Senate, which acts as the representatives of the student body, will consider passing a resolution Thursday that would push back on the Board of Trustees decision to keep Jerry Richardson’s name on the football stadium.

Questions of whether the former Carolina Panthers owner’s name would remain have been up in the air since December when allegations of racial slurs and sexual misconduct against Richardson surfaced. In August, UNC Charlotte officials announced the Board of Trustees had unanimously decided to honor the naming rights agreement in a private teleconference.

Students, alumni and fans have taken to social media to voice their opinions. Here’s what they’re saying.

Agree with @unccharlotte student body to remove all of the #JerryRichardson branding on UNCC stadium. We need to remove the statue of Jerry outside of @Panthers stadium. The reminder of Jerry is disgusting & disrespectful to the victims. #RemoveJerry #Future #NFL #CharlotteNC — John Paysor (@JohnPaysor) August 31, 2018

I don’t condone what Jerry might or might not have done. HE has done a lot of Good for NC/SC and specifically Charlotte. If people are enraged at the gifts he has given, enough to feel they need to take his name down, then they should return or donate the amount of funds given. — Walter Wenzler 🐹 (@DaBigMoose66) September 6, 2018

Students fund football in a significant way. Many will pay debt for years after graduation, in part, because of football. They deserve to be heard and, at least, understand why the board chose to continue letting them pay for a program with a stadium named after a harasser. — Corbin Peters (@corbin_peters) August 31, 2018

I dont care about any 20 year old opinion of a 80 year old man that gave 10 mil. Today’s kids are so weak and soft. Take the money and it is what it is. Nobody perfect. Jerry did so many great things, you’re an idiot if you allow 1 scandal destroy that. — realdadinstands (@realdadinstands) August 31, 2018

The BoT needed to do everything aboveboard and transparent. I want to know what their thought process was regardless of where they landed. Alums, students and others deserve that. If they had solid reasoning no reason to hide. — NWA (@Normbulance) August 31, 2018

How are they going to feel when their fees increase because the millions he gave have to be paid back if the name is removed? — Bill Palian (@BillPalian) August 31, 2018

What if a UNCC employee or Board member engaged in similar behavior like Richardson did? Does he get fired or can save his job with a nice $$$$ contribution? — GERRY V SHOW: (@gvtalk) August 31, 2018

It’s time to remove that damn Jerry Richardson statue ASAP. — Samañññññtha (@Samantha_1713) June 28, 2018

Lol @ UNCC trying to take Jerry Richardson’s name off the stadium.. I get what he did but that 10 mil check is why the APP state/UNCC sellout is happening — T-Fay (@Tyler_Fay) August 31, 2018



Should UNC Charlotte keep the Jerry Richardson name on the football stadium?

