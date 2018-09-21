UNC Charlotte basketball player arrested for assault

Lekitus Najee Garvin was arrested on September 20 for assault on a female

| September 21, 2018 | 0 Comments

Photo taken from Mecklenburg Public Records.

Basketball player Lekitus Najee Garvin was arrested on Thursday, September 20 for assault on a female. Garvin was arrested by UNC Charlotte Police at 4:08 p.m. and taken into Mecklenburg County custody at 8:11 p.m. He had a bond hearing Friday, September 21 at 9:00 a.m. during which his bond was set at $2500.

Garvin is a junior forward for the 49ers basketball team. He is from Lexington, South Carolina.

The Athletics Department issued the following statement: “UNC Charlotte is aware of the arrest of student-athlete Najee Garvin. Garvin has been indefinitely suspended from all team activities. The University is reviewing the case consistent with its internal procedures. In light of the ongoing investigation, the University will not provide further comments.”

The crime is currently considered a misdemeanor. No additional information on the case has been published yet.

Tags:, , , , , , , , ,

Category:Crime, News

Megan Bird Megan is the News Editor for the Niner Times. She is a sophomore Political Science and Spanish double major. Megan is from Charlottesville, Virginia. She can be reached at news@ninertimes.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

«

Megan Bird Megan is the News Editor for the Niner Times. She is a sophomore Political Science and Spanish double major. Megan is from Charlottesville, Virginia. She can be reached at news@ninertimes.com