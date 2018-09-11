The Sun Signs

An Introduction to everything you need to know about horoscopes

Have you ever wondered how Zodiac signs actually pertain to who you are and how they affect the way you react to the happenings of life? Well, here’s a guide to how your sun sign, the most widely known sign of the Zodiacs, contributes to who you are in regards to your style and life purpose — whether you choose to believe in it or not.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

The first sign of the Zodiac is the fiery, energetic Ram, most compatible with Sagittarians. Those who were born with the sun in Aries are independent, impatient and impulsive. They are generally competitive and passionate. Keeping up with an Aries may seem like a task in itself; it’s like keeping up with a baby, which is what Aries are in the astrology world. Don’t let this discourage you, they keep you on your toes in a charming and thrilling way. An Aries purpose is to learn more about itself and to become more courageous. Famous Aries include James Franco, Thomas Jefferson and Lady Gaga.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The dependable and stubborn Bull, those born under the sun in Taurus are smart and trustworthy. Sometimes referred to as the “anchor of the signs,” Taureans love comfort, honesty and security, making them great partners and friends. They are very sensual and discover the world through their senses, whether it be through food, entertainment or sex. A Taurean’s purpose is to create strong relationships with those they meet in their life, especially with Cancers and Virgos, making this stabilizing factor the reason they are the Zodiac anchor. Famous Taureans include Adele, Cam Newton and Audrey Hepburn.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

One of the more controversial signs, Geminis aren’t always the two-faced people they are perceived to be in social media. Symbolized by the Twins, Castor and Pollux, the reason those under this sign are more scrutinized is because of the Twins being known to have two different sides they display to the world. But this isn’t always negative! In fact, it refers more to their ability to adopt the moods of those that surround them. They are loyal and emotional, but will voice their opinions and sometimes are perceived of having a scattered and nervous energy. Geminis are restless and enjoy stimulating conversations, becoming bored easily if things begin to move slow. They are most compatible with Aries and Leos. A Geminis purpose is to bring people together in the same way Castor and Pollux were brought together, reflecting on their chameleon-like abilities. Famous Geminis include Kendrick Lamar, Angelina Jolie and Natalie Portman.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The emotional Crab, Cancers are the sign to most likely start crying at any small inconvenience. This doesn’t mean they are weak, it shows they are very passionate and caring. They are sometimes thought to be too loyal to those they love, expecting the same in return and often being disappointed. However, this doesn’t discourage them, but rather teaches those around them to be as passionate as Cancers. They are also intuitive and intelligent, often needing creative outlets to unveil the inner workings of their imaginative thinking. A Gemini is most compatible with Taureans and Pisceans, and their purpose in life is to show everyone and everything that it is worthy of love. Famous Cancers include Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and Luke Bryan.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

The prideful Leo Lion. Those with their sun in Leo are outgoing, bold and warm, the latter pertaining to the element of fire that Leo falls under, just like Aries. In contrast to Aries, Leos are able to make friendships along their ambitious pursuits while Aries accumulate admirers along theirs. A Leo’s ease in making friendships is stemmed from their grand gestures, attentiveness and friendliness to everyone they encounter. There is even a sense of regality when it comes to Leos. There is a reason a lion is the leader of the pact, and it’s the same reason the lion symbolizes Leos. They are most compatible with Libras, and their life purpose is to shine by being known. Famous Leos include Barack Obama, Jennifer Lawrence and Madonna.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

It seems ironic that Virgos are called “virgins” when being made-fun of, but The Virgin happens to be the symbol for this graceful sign. Virgos tend to be sophisticated and kind people, making for excellent friends for life. They are intelligent and inspired by beauty, sometimes coming off as shy at first due to their need to be able to see the inner life of everyone they encounter, even themselves. Virgos also tend to be nit-picky and clean freaks, but that just creates more beauty in the Virgo’s eye. They also have a sarcastic sense of humor and are very concerned with how they are perceived by others, vying for the respect from others that they effortlessly give. Virgos are most compatible with emotional Cancers, and famous Virgos include Beyoncé, Blake Lively and Prince Harry. A Virgo’s purpose in life is to make sure the world keeps keeping on.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

The Scales are the symbols for Libra and they are respectively accurate. Librans value harmony, which is easy to see in the contrast between their love for intelligence and their tendency to be perceived as spacey. Their daydreaming, however, is what makes them successful. Librans can take anything imagined and make it a reality. Librans are very peace-loving people and can connect with almost anyone. A Libran’s best quality could arguably be their ability to compare and think in relative terms rather than in absolute terms, referring back to The Scales. A Libran’s purpose in life is to teach others good communication, and they’re most compatible with Geminis. Famous Librans include Kim Kardashian, Bruno Mars and Will Smith.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Scorpios are the first most controversial sign in astrology. The Scorpions of Zodiac, they are first seen as intense creatures who are motivated by power. Sometimes they can be seen as manipulative since their nature is to not go out and grab what they want, but rather sit back and observe until the time is right. This isn’t necessarily negative considering a Scorpio will never give up. They are unafraid and passionate, making them seem intimidating at first. To sum up this seductive sign, horoscope.com says: “A Scorpio will be your most loyal friend, most dedicated employee–and your worst enemy, if they want to be.” Scorpios are most compatible with Cancers and their purpose in life is to show everyone passion, whether it be towards people or just in the things you do. Famous Scorpios include Drake, Ryan Reynolds and Kris Jenner.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

The adventurous Archers are the Sagittarians in Zodiac. They love freedom, traveling and straying from the pact. They are open-hearted and generous, but most importantly truthful. They will tell you how it really is but with only good intentions. Sagittarians love to learn and travel alone to really immerse themselves in what the world can teach them. They know what they want and won’t jeopardize that just to preserve the other person’s feelings. Sagittarians are generally easy-going and dislike a routine. A Sagittarian’s purpose is to discover and to seek the “new” in all things, and they are most compatible with Aries. Famous Sagittarians include Miley Cyrus, Chrissy Teigen, and Jay-Z.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

The Capricorn, symbolized by the Goat, is usually fully in control of their destiny. They always get what they set their mind to and thrive on strict rules. They are realistic and want to do something worthwhile with their life, even enjoying the nicer things in life to show off their accomplishments (like nice clothes and expensive cars). Capricorns are known for getting things done but also for mastering humor. Their dry-sense of humor is what makes Capricorns enjoyable, along with their get-it-done personalities that extend to benefit the people in their lives. They are most compatible with Virgos, and their purpose in life is to give a meaning to friendship. Famous Capricorns include John Legend, Michelle Obama, and Finn Wolfhard.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

The Water-Bearer Aquarius’ are clever, witty and intellectual people. They are open to change but are surprisingly stubborn and fixed in their opinions. They need space, freedom and individualism in order to strive. They have an intense love of helping others but require time alone to rejuvenate. Aquarians can come off as shy, but this is only time spent thinking about how to contribute to conversations and groups effectively. Aquarians are most compatible with Leos, and their purpose in life is to embrace the human in everyone and to show that the most important thing is to love one another. Famous Aquarians include Ellen Degeneres, Jeffrey Kopp and Ed Sheeran.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

The final sign of the Zodiacs is Pisces. Pisceans, represented by The Fish, are considered the wisest of all the signs, being the oldest. They are gentle and adaptable, garnering the ability to relate to anyone yet always pining for understanding from others. They are usually sensitive to criticism and would rather spend time in their own world, wondering about life and the things it throws at Pisceans. Because of their sometimes woe-is-me attitude, Pisceans make for great poets or artists, driving off their angst and absent-mindedness. Expression is important to this sign, and their purpose in life is to show others the importance of emotional creativity. They are most compatible with Virgos, and famous Pisceans include Justin Bieber, George Washington and Kurt Cobain.

If the description of your sign doesn’t particularly relate to how you feel you are, don’t be discouraged! There are many other levels to your sign that will be published in due time. Since your sun sign is your style and purpose of life, those traits might not be as noticeable to you as other signs you were born under, such as your emotional moon sign, and if you were born on a cusp (the days before or after two signs), which is also a factor.

Category:Lifestyle