Photos: Haven49’s continuing construction delays move-in

Apartment complex outside UNC Charlotte's campus delays move-in for the fifth time

Photos taken Sept. 26 by Pooja Pasupula.

The opening of Haven49 was delayed a fifth time to Oct. 6. Owner Jay Williams told residents in an email, “…we now believe it is potentially unlikely that we will receive our Certificate of Occupancy before Sept. 29.” However, a construction worker on the project who wishes to remain anonymous told Niner Times the move-in date will be Oct. 13 at the earliest. The same worker attributed the delays to “shit management on behalf of Spire,” the construction company assigned to the project. According to the Victims of Haven49 Facebook page, the complex has already booked residents’ hotel rooms through Oct. 6 before the complex was delayed for a fifth time. The students currently living in Holiday Inn, Springhill Suites and Courtyard Marriott have to be relocated to different hotels due to lack of reserved rooms in anticipation of the NASCAR race this weekend.

The 887-bed, 332-unit, mid-rise apartment complex intended to house UNC Charlotte students. It is owned and developed by Haven Campus Communities and is the newest off-campus housing addition to the University community. The fall launch of Haven49 was widely anticipated and was to provide residents with a fitness center, tanning room, “resort-style” pool and cabanas.

