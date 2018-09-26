Niners overcome Terriers

To begin the two-game homestand, Charlotte beats Wofford 2-0

The Charlotte 49ers dominated in their game on Tuesday night, Sept. 26, winning 2-0 against the Wofford Terriers. The team shot 16 times to go against the Terriers’ four shots, and as the numbers suggest, it was a long night for Wofford’s defenders, as the ball stayed in the away team’s territory for the majority of the match.

The game’s first score came with 36 minutes left in the first half when senior Tommy Madden crossed the ball to a sliding Myles Brown, the transfer from Notre Dame, who would hit it in – his first career goal.

“We were incredible. We moved the ball very well,” said 49ers Coach Kevin Langan. “We attacked and scored some great goals, and we looked very dangerous.”

The second goal would come with 15 minutes to go in the first half after a deflection by the Terriers’ goalie on a free kick. Junior Teddy Chaouche would commence the corner kick, and sophomore John Ranshaw would put it in the back of the goal. It would be Chaouche’s second assist of the season, and Ranshaw’s second goal of the year.

It wasn’t all positive to Coach Langan, however. Towards the end of the match, he seemed concerned with the intensity he was seeing, and the mistakes that allowed Wofford to come close to a goal in the final minute.

“We were playing well until the second half, and then we just lost our structure. I think it’s a lesson that all athletes have to learn and remember. The game is only over when the whistle blows. Towards the end, we got very comfortable enjoying the game and passing the ball, and we didn’t focus on the first law of soccer, which is your intensity and your structure to your play, and then the good stuff comes. It’s a lesson we will learn very quickly, but we shouldn’t have to learn it – we should already know it.”

In the second half, the Terriers’ offense would find its footing momentarily and would pressure Charlotte’s defense for the first time that night. 49ers’ goalkeeper Elliot Panicco would record three saves in the last 15 minutes of play after having none in the first half.

“It was good to keep a clean sheet, even if it wasn’t our best performance,” said Langan. The 49ers remain a perfect 3-0 at home and look to keep the streak alive on Saturday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. against UAB who is 2-2 in away games thus far.

