Niners get first conference win against UAB

Niners score in second half to get a conference win

The Charlotte 49ers came into this soccer match with a shutout victory against Wofford 2-0. They faced the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Blazers and Charlotte won the match at home 1-0.

The Niners hoped to build on there 4-2-1 record. Both the Blazers and the Niners are looking for their first conference win.

The 49ers and UAB tied 1-1 in double overtime in their prior meeting at UAB, last season.

In the first half Charlotte came out a little slow.

“Yeah first half… We didn’t play well, let’s be honest,” Head Coach Kevin Langan said.

The 49ers fired up only 3 shots in the half, while the Blazers executed 8 shots. Thankfully, Charlotte can rely on their anchor goalkeeper Elliot Panicco. The redshirt junior had 4 saves. Both schools finished the half scoreless.

“At the beginning of the half we passed the ball into space and got running,” Langan said.

This game plan showed on the field with Charlotte having 11 shots in the second half, compared to UAB’s 4 shots. At the 53 minute mark in the second half, forward Daniel Bruce scored, assisted by defender Luke Johnson. This was the only score of the match.

Charlotte’s next game is in Columbia, South Carolina, versus the South Carolina Gamecocks on Oct, 7th at 8 p.m.

Category:Men's Soccer