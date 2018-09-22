Marshall struck by 49ers volleyball

The 49ers defeat Marshall in first interconference game

The Marshall Thundering Herd fell to the 49ers 3-2 Friday, Sept. 21. This interconference match was a back and forth contest as both teams battled it out until the end.

The Thundering Herd struck first by winning the first two sets. The 49ers ended up coming back and winning the final three sets to capture the win.

Reeana Richardson led the 49ers with 26 kills and 1 dig. Tyra Galloway led the team in blocks, Nya Steele led the team in assists and Yumi Garcia led the team in digs.

The 49ers managed to score 74 points and clutched the win. This was an away game, but the 49ers found a way to silence the noise of the 688 people in attendance.

The 49ers are now 10-6, while the Thundering Herd fall to 7-8. The 49ers also led in kills, aces, blocks, assists and digs. This was a statistically dominant performance by the 49ers and they hope to continue to dominate.

The next match will be on the road to play the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. The Hilltoppers come into the match with a 9-5 record, so it could be a tough contest for the 49ers.

The Niners will look for Garcia, Richardson and Jocelyn Stoner to perform like MVPs in this match. This could be a close one, but the 49er Volleyball team has the firepower to win.

Again, the 49ers Volleyball team will battle the Hilltoppers in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The match begins at 1 p.m. You don’t want to miss it.

