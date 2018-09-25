God The Mother is not kidnapping students

False rumors of a sex trafficking scandal spread fear across campus

It’s been all over Twitter, Snapchat and even Canvas: God the Mother is allegedly attempting to traffic female students. As the story goes, female students have been approached in the library by people recruiting for a church group known as God the Mother. However, these students claim that the group has darker plans in mind than a simple bible study group.

It breaks my heart to have to say this, but there is a sex trafficking scheme at the UNCC library- if someone approaches you asking if you know the “mother god” or want to be part of a bible study, do NOT give them your contact information or talk to them! — Madison 🌞 (@Madzelizabeth) September 13, 2018

AYYE #UNCC they got men recruiting men for “Heavenly Mother” sex trafficking stuff… it’s a Black man and Asian man. Be safe — L a i (@livelikelai) September 20, 2018

Authorities say these are all unconfirmed rumors. Chief Jeffrey Baker of Campus Police assures “there is absolutely no truth to these rumors,” adding that “the two women that have been subjected to these vicious rumors are afraid to visit our campus.”

The group in question has been hit with sex trafficking accusations at various universities across the country as the rumors spread across social media and cause fear in areas where the church is trying to expand. To date, all of these accusations have been debunked by their local police departments. Officially known as the World Mission Society Church of God, their participants organize under core beliefs in the second coming of Jesus Christ and, most notably, a female representation of the Christian deity.

“Children can only have life if there is a mother,” says the church’s website, “because it is the mother who gives birth.”

While smaller than most religious groups, including two off-campus chapters in North Carolina and twelve registered members in that of UNCC, they have a complex history of both praise and ridicule. Despite having been under similar investigation in Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania for the same assertions, they proudly hold volunteer service awards from both President Obama and Queen Elizabeth II. Earning the Queen’s Award requires a three year examination into the organization, something God the Mother members feel should serve as proof of their legitimacy. On campus, the mission society is planning to participate in Hurricane Florence relief efforts as a part of the overall group’s long history of disaster relief internationally.

“I’m not exactly sure where they might have misinterpreted our actions or behaviors,” said Christopher Lopez, a senior exercise science major and president of the Campus Mission of UNC Charlotte. Addressing how their recruitment actions may have led to suspicion, he expressed that they “try to be as polite as possible” in their expansion efforts.

Representatives of the church on campus were first aware of the situation two weeks ago after seeing a post to the only_49ers Snapchat, prompting questions about the group’s involvement in “the kidnapping.” They are now seeking formal apology from the individual who posted the Snapchat story, which is believed to be the origin of the rumors on our campus.

However, Lopez remains optimistic about the situation, describing their experience as “suffering the same things that Christ did two thousand years ago.”

While this situation was very much ado about nothing, there is no denying the importance of reporting suspicious activity on campus. Chief Baker advises that “Any individual with information related to crime should call the UNC Charlotte Police Department.”

