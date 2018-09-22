Charlotte falls to Kentucky 1-0

The Niners were unable to score against No. 7 Kentucky

It was a cool, muggy evening in Lexington, Kentucky when the Charlotte 49ers battled against the Kentucky Wildcats after coming off a 2-2 tie against conference opponent Louisville Cardinals.

The Niners went on to fall to the Wildcats 1-0, not performing offensively the way that they needed to.

Charlotte entered the match hoping to build on its 3-1-1 record. Kentucky, with home-field advantage, looked to stay undefeated at 5-0-1.

This was Charlotte’s first time playing back to back matches against top ten opponents.

Charlotte leads the series versus Kentucky (4-2-1). In their past meetings, Charlotte has outscored Kentucky seven to five in the past matches. The 49ers are 0-1 versus conference opponents this year while the Wildcats are 1-0 versus conference opponents this year.

The first half of play witnessed amazing defense from both teams. Charlotte goalie Elliot Panicco snatched 4 saves to keep Kentucky scoreless while the 49ers had no shots on goal and only one shot in the first half.

The second half of the match began scoreless. The 49ers came out aggressive in their play with one shot on goal and five shots. But this was not enough with the Wildcats scoring the only goal of the match in the 77th minute by forward Jason Reyes.

Charlotte’s next match is a home game versus Wolford, Sept. 25 at 7:00 pm.

