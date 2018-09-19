Charlotte draws with No. 6 Louisville

49ers unable to top Cardinals

The Charlotte 49ers (3-1-1) went up 2-0 in the first half against the No. 6 ranked Louisville Cardinals (4-1-1), but the Niners struggled in the second half, leading to a 2-2 overtime draw.

Charlotte pulled ahead early, scoring the first goal of the game in the sixth minute when redshirt sophomore, Patrick Hogan, scored off of a rebound save. The 49ers increased the lead to 2-0 in the 37th minute when Maclean Holbrook passed the ball to Ethan Sawdon who shot the ball into the back of the net. Both Hogan and Sawdon scored their first goals of their collegiate careers Tuesday night.

In the 38th minute, Charlotte was called for a handball in the box which lead to a penalty kick goal from Geoffrey Dee for the Cardinals. Charlotte went into halftime up 2-1 and with a 6-4 advantage in shots.

The Cardinals started the second half strong on the offensive end as Louisville tied the game at two in the 46th minute when Adam Wilson shot the ball past the 49er defenders and goalkeeper. There were not many opportunities for the Niners in the second half, as the Cardinals dominated the possession, which caused Charlotte to go the entire second half without a shot.

Charlotte had their best opportunity to win the game during the second overtime period when Preston Popp fired a hard shot on target, but it was saved by Louisville’s goalie Jake Gelnovatch.

The Niners finished the game with a total of nine shots and six shots on target, led by Patrick Hogan and Preston Popp with two shots a piece.

Charlotte will continue their Kentucky road trip when the Niners travel to Lexington to play the No. 7 ranked Kentucky Wildcats on Friday, Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

