Charlotte blanks Elon, 2-0

Niners dominate in shutout fashion

Megan Greene led the way for Charlotte (4-2-0) on Thursday night as the Niners coasted to a 2-0 victory against the Elon Phoenix (2-2-3). This win marks Charlotte’s first road win of the season and fourth shutout on the year.

The Niners scored the first goal of the game in the 33rd minute, when Jamie Fankhauser struck the ball into the back of the net from inside the box off of a cross from Julia Grainda. Charlotte went into the half up 1-0 and a 7-4 advantage on shots.

Charlotte notched their second goal of the night in the 59th minute, when Megan Greene scored an unassisted goal off of a hard grounded shot that went right past the goalkeeper.

The Niners finished the game outshooting the Phoenix 15-13. Elon ended the game with a 7-6 advantage in shots on target. Megan Greene lead the way in shots with a total of five shots and three shots on target. Michaella Arteta, Annie Sorando and Sophie Sipprell had two shots each for the Niners. Hannah Doherty lead the way for the Phoenix, finishing the game with three total shots and two shots on goal.

49ers goalkeeper, Abby Stapleton, stopped every shot on target, finishing the game with seven saves.

Charlotte will finish off their non-conference schedule as they travel to Greenville to play East Carolina on Sunday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m.

Category:Sports, Women's Soccer