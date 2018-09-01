49ers top Furman 2-0

The Niners improved to 2-0-0 after shutting out the Paladins

The Charlotte 49ers (2-0-0) shut out the Furman Paladins (1-2-0), 2-0, Friday night at Transamerica Field.

With the shutout win, Charlotte has kept clean sheets in back-to-back games.

In the 63rd minute, Daniel Bruce got a penalty kick for the 49ers. Callum Montgomery got to his spot and kicked it in to give the 49ers the 1-0 lead.

In the 86th minute, Bruce took the ball from a Paladins defender, dribbled the ball down the sideline and passed it to midfielder Joe Brito who then passed it to Tommy Madden. Madden dribbled into the box and slotted it pasted the goalkeeper to extend the 49ers lead 2-0.

Charlotte outshot their opponent again, finishing the game with a 13-5 advantage over the Paladins. Charlotte posted a 6-3 advantage in shots on goal.

Madden led the Niners in shots with three. Bruce, Montgomery and Teddy Chaouche had two shots each and Patrick Hogan, John Ranshaw and Ethan Sawdon all added one shot to the 49ers offense.

Elliot Panicco came up big for the Niners backfield again, allowing Furman only three shots on goal.

“First half was little bit of sparring between the two teams. Furman sat in and asked us to build and if we got it wrong they would break. We did not do a really good job of breaking them down and they were very organized,” said 49ers head coach Kevin Langan. “

We got a bit frustrated. At halftime, we made some corrections and upped our pace. In the second half, I thought we got into good positions. As good teams do they pushed back after we scored the first goal, we were again strong in goal, through the back and into the midfield. I am really happy with two goals and a clean sheet.”

The Niners will face Old Dominion on the road on Friday, Sept. 7th at 7 p.m.

Category:Men's Soccer, Sports