49ers shutout Elon

The Niners beat Elon 4-0 in shutout fashion

The Charlotte 49ers (3-1) dominated offensively and defensively in a 4-0 win at Elon (3-2).

In the 24th minute, John Ranshaw got a deflection from the Elon goalkeeper and put the ball in the net for his first career goal.

Preston Popp added to the lead in the 37th minute. Ethan Sawdon passed to Noah Seach who then passed it to Popp near the goal. Popp put the ball in the net from six yards out for his first career goal.

In the 62nd minute, Joe Brito assisted Tommy Madden who scored to extend the 49ers lead to 3-0.

In the 73rd minute, Luke Vallone scored his first goal of the season when he hit the ball over Elon’s goalkeeper Matthew Jegier into the net for his first career goal.

“This was a good road win,” Charlotte coach Kevin Langan said. “It was a pleasing offensive performance as we scored in a variety of ways. It was exciting to have three players score their first college goals. I was very pleased with our defense in recording a clean sheet on the road. We were very strong, secure, sure-footed and determined defensively as we played the second half in a driving rain storm.”

Charlotte had a 12-9 edge in shots, Madden led the Niners with six shots. Vallone also had two shots among the 49ers offensive attack. Chaouche, Brito, Popp and Ranshaw also added a shot each to keep up the Niners’ offensive energy. Charlotte goalkeeper Elliot Panicco has recorded 18 career shutouts which moves him into fourth place on the 49ers all-time career shutout list.

Charlotte’s season-high four goals is the most goals scored by the 49ers since scoring four in a 4-3 win over Georgia State on October 24, 2017.

Charlotte returns home on Friday, Sept. 14 to face FAU in a C-USA match at Transamerica Field at 7 p.m.

