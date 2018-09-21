49ers put away the Panthers.

The Charlotte 49ers, led by Megan Greene, put away the Panthers in a 5-1 win

The Charlotte 49ers (5-3, 1-0 C-USA) took on the FIU Panthers (0-10, 0-2 C-USA) this Thursday night, Sept. 20th at Transamerica field in a 5-1 win at home. The 49ers were led by junior forward Megan Greene, who recorded a hat trick against FIU. Other leaders of the game included junior mid-fielder Jamie Fankhauser with two shots on goal, making one, and junior forward Julia Grainda with one shot on goal along with one made goal.

The 49ers came to the field with high intensity and momentum out of the gate, with Greene scoring a goal within the first 11 minutes of the game off of an assist from junior fullback, Riley Orr. Orr also recently was named defensive player of the week by Conference USA.

The ball was received by Orr deep in the left field. The junior then advanced the ball up-field with passion, while being tailed closely by junior panthers defender, Lauren Whitaker. Orr then made a direct pass to Greene who fought to meet the ball despite the aggressive defense of FIU’s Kristen Telford. Telford missed a sliding tackle in an attempt to deflect the ball, and Greene quickly capitalized on the opportunity to put the ball in the net for the 49ers’ first points of the night.

Within the next five minutes, the Charlotte offense was within striking distance once again with mid-fielder, Fankhauser, leading the charge. Having received a long pass from the corner by way of mid-fielder Sophie Sipprell, Fankhauser took a shot on goal, and was able to put the 49ers up 2-0 late first half.

Greene would follow suit within the next few minutes, being the last to collect the ball from a volley of bounce off of a mix of FIU and Charlotte feet. Greene would put the 49ers up 3-0 before the half.

Later in the game, it would prove to be Grainda’s turn to score around the 50th minute of the game. She would receive the ball off of a hard pass from freshman forward Sarah McHale, after a long push down the sideline.

The Panthers would respond with their own attack on goal led by FIU Panther Ashley Adams. Adams would score off an assist by teammate Kaydeen Jack. She would then slip between the cracks of a Charlotte defensive breakdown, and get a shot off on goal.

After a foul by the Panthers in their own penalty box within the last few minutes of the game, Charlotte would get a penalty kick which would be taken by Greene. She buried the shot immediately, putting Charlotte up 5-1 for the night.

The Charlotte 49ers finished the night with 17 shots overall, nine being on goal, and five being buried in the Panther’s net. Charlotte’s keepers would finish with five saves.

The 49ers travel to Norfolk, VA this coming Monday, Sept. 24 to play ODU.

