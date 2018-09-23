49ers fall short in comeback effort at UMASS

Charlotte was down 28 to the Minutemen after the first quarter

On Saturday, Sept. 22, Charlotte Football (2-2) hit the road for their first road game of the season against the University of Massachusetts at Amherst Minutemen (2-3). The 49ers were unable to overcome a 28 point first quarter deficit and lost their second game of the season 49-31.

UMASS jumped out to a quick start on a 93-yard kick return touchdown on the first play of the game by running back Marquis Young. The Minutemen continued to capitalize on 49ers special team mistakes when a bad snap on a punt attempt led to a short yardage situation.

Charlotte was held to 90 total yards of offense in the first half and was facing an upward climb to get back in the game. The 49ers were down 35-10 entering the third quarter, but were able to break out and finish the game with 31 points and 364 total yards. UMASS tacked on two more touchdowns and hung on for their second win of the season.

Both quarterbacks had impressive performances in the game that had 80 total points scored between both teams. Charlotte’s Quarterback Chris Reynolds had 283 yards and three touchdowns on 23 for 34 throws. The freshman connection between Reynolds and receiver Victor Tucker shined once again as Tucker reeled in eight receptions for 130 yards.

UMASS QB Michael Curtis made his first career start and displayed solid poise against a scrappy 49ers defense. Curtis was able to put up 189 yards and two touchdowns on 12 for 19 throws. Curtis added two more touchdowns in the rushing attack to finish with four total touchdowns.

49ers RB Benny Lemay was held to 68 yards on 15 rushes but did reach the end zone. This was in large part due to a stout UMASS defense led by Bryton Barr who finished with 21 total tackles.

Charlotte has a lot to feel good about from this game even with it going down as a loss. They were able to bounce back from a 28 point deficit and make the second half competitive. The 49ers will be back in action on Sept. 29 when they head to Alabama to play C-USA opponent University of Alabama at Birmingham.

