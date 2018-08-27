Fall-ing in Love with the Arts

A Preview of On-Campus Arts Performances This Upcoming Semester

Every year, UNC Charlotte’s College of Arts + Architecture curates a busy schedule of theater and dance performances, art gallery openings and concerts to showcase the incredible talent found on campus to the university community. This fall is no different. Whether you are an established fan of the arts or simply looking to experience something new, there is bound to be something for you this upcoming semester! Below is an overview of some of the events held this fall, however, the full schedule can be found at https://coaa.uncc.edu/calendar/month/2018-08.

Theater

The UNC Charlotte theater season typically consists of four productions, placing two in the fall semester and two in the spring. This fall consists of two (radically different) plays. The first is “Archipelago,” a play written by UNC Charlotte alum and OBIE Award winner Caridad Svich. It will star two UNC Charlotte theater professors, Carlos Alexis Cruz and Kaja Dunn, and be guest directed by Monica Ndounou of Dartmouth College. The show will run from Sept. 12 – 16 in the Black Box Theater. The second is the theater classic (and inspiration for the iconic Amanda Bynes movie “She’s The Man”) “Twelfth Night” by William Shakespeare. A comedy centering around a woman named Viola, who has assumed the identity of a man in order to obtain work, and the love triangle that later ensues, it promises to be a fun night at the theater. As a person who is generally a Shakespeare fan, I’m really excited about this one. It will also play in the Black Box Theater and will run Oct. 25 – Oct. 28 and Oct. 31 – Nov. 4. Tickets for both shows are $18 with concession prices (ranging from $12 – $8) for a number of groups including UNC Charlotte faculty, alumni, students, seniors and veterans.

Dance

The Department of Dance will host two large dance concerts this fall. One consists of performances and choreography from the department’s faculty and guest artists. This (aptly named) Faculty Dance Concert will occur on Sept. 28 and 29. The other, the annual Fall Dance Concert, will feature student performers complemented by choreography from faculty and guests. It will run from Nov. 15 – Nov. 18. Both concerts typically explore a wide range of dance styles and topics. They will be held in the Belk Theater and ticket prices remain the same as for the aforementioned theater productions.

Art

One of the best parts of college is the opportunity to explore something new and fall in love with it. For me, that experience applies strongly to attending my first art gallery opening on campus. A number of exhibitions are held on campus every year, though this fall there are three that especially stand out on the calendar. The first is the CoAA Global Studies 2018 Exhibition, held in Storrs Gallery. The exhibition aims to be a reflection on students’ study abroad experiences using a number of different mediums, including video, analytical diagrams and drawings. I recently spent six months abroad and am looking forward to seeing how the exhibit conceptualizes that experience. The opening reception will take place on Sept. 14 while the exhibit itself will be on view until Sept. 28. Later in the fall, the School of Architecture is presenting a “symposium and exhibition” entitled “SEE-ING: The Environmental Consciousness Project Symposium.” The showcase will be curated by Assistant Professor Catty Zhang and on view in Storrs Gallery. The opening reception is scheduled for Oct. 15 while the exhibition will stay open until Nov. 16. The final big showcase currently scheduled for the fall is the Opening Reception for McColl Artist-in-Residence Liz Miller on Oct. 31. According to the event’s listing online, “Miller creates elaborate chain patterns cut from industrial rolls of materials such as felt, vinyl, and leather….these patterns are both elegant and deadly.” Students will also work with Miller to create a piece for display during the exhibition, which will be held in the Rowe Galleries. The works will be on view from Oct. 27 – Nov. 10. All three exhibitions are free.

Music

The music department has an especially busy semester this upcoming fall. It has to balance multiple choir groups, faculty and guest performances and various band and orchestra ensembles. In the early fall semester, the Faculty & Friends concert series hosts guest performers and showcases the department’s talented faculty. The first of these concerts will feature the ensembles A Sign of the Times and the Madison Park Quartet, which will perform a tribute to Nina Simone. This concert will be held in Rowe Recital Hall on Aug. 28. Other featured performers in this series include Kirsten Swanson and Eric Millard. During the first week of October, concerts hosted by Jazz Ensemble & Combos, Wind Ensemble and Orchestra are available. The University Chorale will perform later that month. All of these mid-semester performances will be held in the Belk Theater. The final weeks of the semester are also home to a number of music performances, starting with the Gospel Choir on Nov. 19 in Rowe Recital Hall and ending with the Men and Women’s Choruses on Dec. 4 in the Belk Theater. Ticket prices range depending on the concert, though most are $8.

