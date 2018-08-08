Campus construction update: New halls, more parking and other projects

The new, ongoing and complete construction projects at UNC Charlotte

Photos by Alexandria Sands.

Construction on several large, multi-million dollar projects ramped up over the summer at UNC Charlotte. Here are the new, ongoing and complete construction projects students can expect to see upon their return to campus this fall.

Health and Wellness Center will stay under construction throughout the year

A $66 million Health and Wellness Center began construction over the summer next to the Popp Martin Student Union. The 160,000-square-foot facility will include aerobic and weight training rooms, group fitness areas, courts, a pool and offices for intramural and recreational programs. The facility has been controversial among students, many of whom say the facility is unnecessary with two gyms already on campus, however, university officials say the building addresses a “current shortage of student health and wellness space.” The building is scheduled to be complete in July.

Belk Plaza offers a new hangout spot on campus

The $2 million revitalization of Belk Plaza began construction in the spring and continued over the summer. The project replaces Belk Tower, which was torn down in 2015 due to structural problems. The area will feature a “great lawn,” performance stage and a double-sided foundation once complete, which should be in the coming month.

Admissions and Visitors Center will ease tours

At the front of campus, tennis courts have been replaced with the construction of an $8 million Admissions and Visitors Center. The building will make it so potential new students and their parents find the building quickly rather than traveling to the inner core of campus for tours. That project will be complete in February.

Students move into a new Scott Hall

Students move into a new Scott Hall this fall after renovations completed this summer on the 49-year-old building. The project was originally authorized $2.25 million in late 2015, but surpassed that at a cost of $21.9 million. Renovations included new study spaces, increased privacy in bathrooms and a brick exterior to match the rest of South Village, as well as updates to mechanical, electrical, information technology and plumbing systems.

Moore and Sanford to be torn down, replaced

Moore and Sanford halls were planned to be renovated like Scott, but university officials announced a change of plans in January, saying it would be more cost effective to tear down and replace the buildings. Moore Hall residents will be relocated at the end of the fall semester so that the tower can be demolished. Sanford Hall will follow at the end of the spring semester. The two towers will be replaced with a single $58.5 million residence hall to be designed by the same company as Levine Hall. The building, which will house somewhere between 750 and 800 students, is expected to be complete by September 2020.

Union Deck expansion adds more parking

Parking near the Student Union was increasingly difficult last year when Lot 18 closed to make way for two major construction projects, one of which was the $14 million Union Deck expansion. The expansion, which wraps up this month, is adding 570 highly-requested parking spaces to the structure’s west end. It will both add new spots and make up for lost ones due to the Health and Wellness Center.

$101M science building to break ground next month

Ground breaks on a $101 million science building in September. The facility will house instructional classrooms and research labs. Project completion is expected to be in November 2020, with an anticipated occupancy date of late 2020. Its being built on the corner of Mary Alexander and Craver Roads where the Parking and Transportation Services and Facilities Operations offices are. Those operations will relocate in September to a new, shared building next door to the light rail terminal and North Deck.

