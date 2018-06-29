Baseball’s new practice facility roof collapses during construction

The roof on baseball's new indoor hitting facility collapsed after being put up today

| June 29, 2018 | 0 Comments

Photo by Pooja Pasupula.

The roof of the 49ers new indoor practice facility collapsed today, injuring one.

The Charlotte 49ers have been making a lot of changes this year, including introducing projects for new indoor practice facilities for both baseball and softball. The construction of the baseball practice facility has been making a lot of headway this summer.

It seemed a lot of progress was being made today until the recently placed roofing collapsed this afternoon injuring one person.

The injured was not a student or employee of UNC Charlotte, but an employee of the contract company who was then taken to Carolinas Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

As of mid-June, the facility was scheduled to be done and ready for use in October of this year and the project would be officially closed sometime in January.

