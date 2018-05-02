TV REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ – ‘Reunion’

Bound for the future, or death in the here and now...

Spoilers from ‘Westworld’ Season 2, Episode 2 will be discussed, as well as details from the previous season.

The rising tides of war and revolution ran parallel to insights into the past in this week’s episode of HBO’s “Westworld.” As the mystery behind the current, and future, state of the park began to reveal itself, the characters of Dolores and the Man in Black found themselves rallying for allies as they trekked towards escaping their fictional reality. In the real world they seek to find, however, lies dark secrets contained in the pasts of the park’s biggest benefactors.

Peeking into the past, we find Arnold Weber (Jeffrey Wright) showing Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) the real world, where his business and his family life converge. As we follow Dolores, she encounters Logan Delos (Ben Barnes) who seeks to invest in Westworld after Arnold organizes a demonstration cluing him in on the bold technological advances set to populate the park. Logan’s future brother-in-law William (Jimmi Simpson) prompts Logan’s brother James (Peter Mullan) to buy out the park, situating him as its successor. At the present, we find both Dolores and the Man in Black waging their first steps of revolt, as they seek out combatants to join their cause. As Dolores’ ambitions to rally against the humans festers, the Man in Black is set back by his discovery of El Lazo (Giancarlo Esposito). When the lethal outlaw and his gang commit suicide, the Man in Black realizes he must journey alone to destroy the “mistake” he made long ago.

There was a plenty to unpack this week in the second episode of Season 2 of “Westworld.” As we ventured collectively into the past, we saw an intriguing past begin to unfold through the unnerved eyes of Dolores. From more insight into co-creator of Westworld Arnold Weber — who ultimately becomes the inspiration of host Bernard Lowe (played by Jeffrey Wright) — to a look into how William and Logan come into power of the park, the revolution at the present took a backseat to the mysteries of the past. As we met Jimmi Simpson’s William last season, as well as his self-indulgent future brother-in-law in Barnes’ Logan, we saw just how the two men find themselves at the park — and the violent desires they pursue while there. Teasing William’s ultimate maturation into the infamous Man in Black (Ed Harris), his role definitely remains a key element to the evolution of Westworld as not only a commodity to the wealthy, but as an experience to the more ambitious of guests. While the Man in Black embarks on his own journey towards salvation, enlisting in the aid of outlaw El Lazo, William inhabits the past, trekking his own quest to overtake the park while it’s still in its inception.

As William’s story continued to play out, the return of Ben Barnes’ Logan Delos converged with that of Dolores as we gained more insight into the man’s own motivations before he reaches the park. While we do see him reluctant to bask in the technological wonder of the park and its robotic hosts, it seems his story will play out further in future episodes, possibly involving Dolores.

While this week’s episode spent much of its time delving deeper into Westworld’s past, it also teased a fiery revolution surging at the heart of the park. With Dolores and James Marsden’s Teddy Flood uncovering more and more about their origins, and what they’re truly capable of, the hosts are building towards all-out war in the coming episodes of “Westworld.” The question remains — how will the horrors of the past influence the present, and a future bound for change?

Season 2 of ‘Westworld’ airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO. Catch up on Season 1 now on HBO Go.

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Television