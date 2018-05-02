Student killed after falling from party bus

Polly Rogers, a 20-year-old student, died Tuesday night

Polly Miranda Rogers, a 20-year-old student, was killed Tuesday night after falling from a party bus window and then being hit by two vehicles, according to Charlotte Observer and WSOC.

The Charlotte Party Charters bus, which was taking students from campus to the Uptown, was on North Tryon Street near the intersection of Sugar Creek Road when the incident occurred at around 10:25 p.m. She fell out of the emergency window on the right side of the bus, which was driving in the left lane, and landed in the center of the street.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rogers was studying special education and was a sister of Zeta Tau Alpha, where she served as new member assistant and as a member of the signs chair and recruitment committee. She was originally from Charlotte.

“Polly was the friendliest person you would ever meet in your life,” said chapter president Alexis Marie Burns in a statement put out by the sorority. “She could always be found in the common areas of the house greeting sisters after their day at classes and making sure their day was going great.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with memorial costs. $10,000 was raised within three hours, surpassing the $7,000 goal.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print



Category:Campus, City, News