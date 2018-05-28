Mint Museum: Free Wednesday Evenings

A review of The Mint Museum in Uptown Charlotte

The Mint Museum is the largest visual arts institution in Charlotte, North Carolina. There are two locations, Mint Museum Randolph and Mint Museum Uptown. Mint Museum Randolph is the

original building that opened up in 1936 in Charlotte’s historic Eastover neighborhood as the

first art museum in North Carolina. Mint Museum Uptown opened up in October 2010. If you

combine both of these locations together they hold more than 4,500 years of international human history.

Mint Museum Uptown is the home of the internationally known museum of Craft + Design, which holds

collections of American, Modern + Contemporary and European art pieces. Mint Museum Randolph is the home of galleries consisting of art from the ancient Americas, ceramics and decorative arts, fashion and European, African and Asian art. Mint Museum Uptown currently has four current exhibitions, one upcoming exhibition and three permanent collections. You can purchase an admission ticket to these exhibitions online at their website. You can also visit the website to find out when the upcoming events will be. The Mint Museum at both locations provides the public with 12-month memberships that come with great benefits. There are different membership levels for all types of guests, such as students, teachers, out of town visitors and family memberships. The benefits that come along with membership include unlimited visits to both locations, invitations to member-only exhibits, discounts at museum shops and free yoga classes every Wednesday evening at the Uptown location.

Of course, it is not required that you become a member. You can volunteer with the Mint Museum,

donate to their funding or purchase a one-time ticket to an exhibit or event of your choice. Fortunately for those who aren’t ready to make a year commitment yet or spend money on a ticket, the Mint Museum offers “Free Wednesday Evenings” to the public every Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. That means free entry to all exhibits; you just have to pay for parking. They do accept donations from those who are generous enough to offer. Donations are what allow the museum the ability to offer these free evenings every week. The front desk associates will kindly take any donation possible. I only had three dollars when I went to the Mint Museum Uptown location and they were very appreciative.

The exhibits are located on the third and fourth floor of the building. The third floor contains the Craft + Design exhibits, while the fourth floor contains the Modern + Contemporary art pieces. I thought that the exhibits were very moving. I could see the emotion captured in each photograph and painting. Some pieces left me a little puzzled but art has a lot to do with perspective and everyone is going to look at these pieces differently. Going through the exhibit felt like I was walking through a time machine. I thought it was very interesting to see pieces of art that were hundreds of years old. I liked that at every exhibit and piece of art there was a sheet of paper with information about that piece of work. I would recommend attending the “Free Wednesday Evening” events at the Mint Museum to anyone, whether they are interested in art and history or if they are looking for something fun to do on Wednesday.

Category:Art, Arts and Entertainment