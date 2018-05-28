ALBUM REVIEW: ‘Beerbongs and Bentleys’

Post Malone’s Album is Breaking Global Records on Spotify

Just one week after J. Cole released his album “K.O.D.” Post Malone immediately stole the

spotlight from him with the debut of his “Beerbongs and Bentleys” album. The album was originally

supposed to release five months earlier but Malone kept postponing the date because he was not

yet satisfied with the material and wanted to spend more time on it. This 18-track album includes the previously released track “Psycho” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, “Candy Paint” and last year’s hit “Rockstar,” a collaboration with 21 Savage. This album also includes features from Nicki Minaj, Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee, G-Eazy and YG. This is Malone’s second album and his first #1 album on the Billboard 200.

Malone has been hinting about this project since Dec. 29, 2016, when he changed his

Twitter alias to “Beerbongs & Bentleys.” Fans immediately began to anticipate a new song. Later, he clarified that “Beerbongs & Bentleys” was indeed the name of his next album. Malone announced the official release of the album during his Bud Light Dive Bar show in Tennesee.

During an interview, Malone spoke about how this album is better than his first album,

“Stoney.” Malone’s hot single from 2017, “Rockstar,” is said to set the tone for the entirety of

the album, with its impassive descriptions of womanizing, pill-popping and property

destruction. You can also expect some deep tracks about a past lover as well. Malone has

always had a rock feel to his music style but this latest album rocks harder than any of his

previous songs. Some would describe this album as a rap-rock genre.

Fans have been going crazy over this album since its release date. The album accrued a record

of 47,930,039 US track streams on Spotify in its first day, blowing J.Cole’s record of

36,656,086 out of the water. “Billboard is projecting this album will surpass Drake’s record for

most streams in a week (384.8 million for last years More Life) and log the biggest week for an

album since Taylor Swift debuted Reputation,” said Chris DeVille.

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Music