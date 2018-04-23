Niner Central is now open

The one-stop shop for all your educational needs has arrived

RIP to the candy counter and hello Niner Central. Don’t worry, you can still satisfy that sweet tooth and more at UNC Charlotte’s newest one-stop shop for administrative services.

On March 13, Niner Central opened to the UNC Charlotte student body and held a grand opening celebration on March 21. Niner Central is a single location in Cone Center for 49ers to go for services related to registration, transcripts, financial aid, student accounts, billing and tuition, academic calendars and more.

“Niner Central is the place to go when you don’t know where to go,” said Kimberly W. Laney, director of Niner Central. “It’s a warm, welcoming environment with friendly, approachable and professional cross trained staff available to serve our students.”

Niner Central is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with online services available at ninercentral.uncc.edu.

Every four years, N. Raisman & Associates conducts a study to find out why students leave a college or university. In the most recent study, 24 percent of students stated that the university provided poor service and 20 percent said the university doesn’t care.

Niner Central has placed itself in the students’ shoes. It vows to provide extraordinary customer service, build rapport with students and create an enhanced college experience that results in a lifelong connection with UNC Charlotte.

“I used Niner Central to help [find] answers about my financial aid and resolve my issues,” said sophomore Veronica Stringfield. “They were fast and really effective. I would definitely use them in the future.”

Their main goal is to enhance ability for students and parents to resolve administrative issues without shuffling between offices and departments to perform different transactions.

Senior Abigale Godwin has been waiting for something like Niner Central to arrive her entire collegiate career.

“I feel like Niner Central really does centralize all the major UNC Charlotte services such as Financial Aid, Registrar making it convenient to just come to one location,” said Godwin. “The staff that manages the front desk were well equipped to answer all the questions I had concerning my issue and left me feeling less lost from when I first walked up to the counter.”

Category:Campus, News