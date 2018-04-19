Humans of UNCC Meet: Renee Goggin

“On Friday, March 23, three group members and I executed a community service project for The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Charlotte. At this ‘Easter Eggstravaganza’ we had different activities like egg tosses, egg decorating and food for the children to eat. We served about 60-80 children through the help of multiple food and fund donations. Doing this project gave me a sense of who I am as a person and the path I want to take in my career. I’ve explored both corporate PR and nonprofit PR and after completing this project I’ve decided that nonprofit is where my heart is”.

Category:Lifestyle