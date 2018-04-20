Ceviche for Spring

Surprise your guests with this Latin App!

It feels like it is spring already, so why not start it off with something delicious like ceviche. Ceviche is a very popular seafood appetizer in Latin America. There are different types of ceviche and the one we have today is ceviche de camarónes (shrimp). The main ingredients you’ll find in any ceviche are, lemon, green pepper, onion, tomatoes and cilantro. As I said there are different kinds of ceviche and each has their own added ingredient.

I have had ceviche de camarónes since I was a kid and I still eat it like it is my first time eating it. To me it just never gets old. In my family we have ceviche de camarónes a lot during the holidays to where it has become a tradition to have it on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. I can also say we have it during family parties whether it is a graduation or birthday, you will see a two big bowls of ceviche.

Honestly, Ceviche is so good you can make it anytime of the year and it is a great appetizer for special events, holidays, and family reunions. Although, when it comes to my family reunions it becomes serious because everyone wants more and the last of it so we kind of fight for it, in a good way though.

To make the appetizer you will need:

1 pound of already cooked frozen shrimp

1 bell green pepper

1 red onion

4 fresh lemons

3 tomatoes

Fresh cilantro

Salt and pepper

Hot sauce (optional)

The total time is approximately 40 minutes.

Directions:

To start making this delicious appetizer, you would first want to defrost the already cooked shrimp in warm water. Then rinse the shrimp and cut them in half. Cut the lemons and squeeze the juice out into a bowl. Next, finely dice the bell green pepper, tomatoes and onion, mix it in with lemon juice and let it sit for 10 minutes and add salt and pepper to your liking. Then add the fresh cilantro and mix it all again and add the hot sauce which is optional, and it is ready to eat.

You can serve it in a small bowl with a side of crackers or with fried cassava also known as yuca frita which I personally prefer because they taste amazing together. Also, the appetizer serves up to 4 people, but you can add more to it to serve more people.

If you are allergic to shrimp or any of the ingredients you don’t have to include it in the ceviche, but if not and you just don’t like something, I suggest trying it first because all the ingredients do come together so well. You can taste the citrus from the lemons and because it’s mixed with tomatoes, green pepper and onion and it balances out the lemon and you taste all the different flavors. If you added the hot sauce, you’ll get a kick right after you tasted the other flavors first.

Ceviche de camarónes is my favorite all time appetizer and I always eat it with yuca frita. Once I finish my first serving I honestly end up craving more of it and just want to finish the rest of it. I also like to enjoy eating the ceviche outside when it’s nice and warm because it is served cool and if you want to save the rest, you would store it in the fridge, so it is very refreshing to eat it on a hot day, which we have been seeing many warm days these past couple weeks. I am glad I got the opportunity to share this recipe with you and you can do this right in your dorm. Another good thing that came out of this is that usually my aunts and mom make it and I just eat it but having to write about it, I had to do it myself and I finally learned how to make ceviche de camarónes. So, make sure you give ceviche de camarónes a try, it is a must have. I can’t imagine life without it and I strongly believe it should be part of everyone’s life because it is that good!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print



Category:Food and Drink, Lifestyle