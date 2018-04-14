A Night of Imagination at the Philharmonia

Their final show of the semester filled with high-pace and imagination

The Philharmonia concert was held on Wed. April 11. It was a free concert by the Carolinas Orchestral Leadership Academy at UNCC, featuring musicians ages 14 and up. Directed by Sabrina Howard, the half-hour performance featured four tracks that are evocative, imaginative and moving.

The opening piece, “Passacaglia,” displays the precision and technique the song requires, as well as the dedication the musicians have put into it. The requirements to make this song work are very imaginative; “Passacaglia” takes me on an adventure through highs and lows in some fantasy world.

Jean-Baptiste Lully’s “Chaconne” is another piece that I find very imaginative. This is a personal favorite of mine due to the serenity when listening to it. I imagine myself exploring a 16th century city, observing the environment, its people, the architecture and the lighting. It provides an escape to an unfamiliar place while still leaving you feeling comfortable.

“Sanseneon” is another favorite of mine from the concert. I love the contrasting pace of the violins and violas. One played at at high tempo while the other played at a slow tempo, almost droning out the notes. Both of these approaches, when put together, give a sort of intensity that leaves you on the edge of your seat; you carefully watch the techniques being used.

The final track, “Catharsis,” brings the concert back to the high energy it had at the start. The speed and precision is something to admire as a listener, and it is rewarding for a musician who has spent their time practicing this piece constantly. When I hear this song, I imagine watching an epic to-the-death duel between two great fencers; it comes to an abrupt end that nearly made my heart stop beating.

I think the only problem I had while attending the event was that it was too short compared to past campus events. I would like to have seen more of the talent and potential the musicians have. The amount of times I have been lost in the music at these events makes the length feel appropriate; but with this event, I wanted more of it and was willing to sit around for an extra hour or so for the music to continue.

But then again I’m digressing; it is always a pleasure to watch the events from the College of Arts and Architecture. The wealth of talent that is possessed by the school is staggering, and these events do a great job at showing the talent and potential these musicians have.

