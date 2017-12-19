White drops 30 points; Charlotte gets a win

Niners beat Pirates 69-50 for fourth win of the season

Andrien White, who had a 30-point game that tied his career-best, along with two others in double figures, helped Charlotte (4-6) push past four straight losses to a big win over East Carolina (5-5) at 69-50.

The Niners were able to keep the Pirates down to four points for the first 10 minutes of play, while scoring 12 points themselves.

A layup in the fourteenth minute of the first half by Austin Ajukwa gave Charlotte a 16-13 lead. ECU would soon break away to make an 18-10 run on the Niners to take the lead for the first half at a score of 31-26.

Charlotte would again begin the half with a sense of urgency, scoring the first five points with a three from White as well as a jumpshot by Najee Garvin. Nearing the end of the third minute of second half play, the Pirates had a 35-33 lead and to this the Niners responded in the next nine minutes with a 22-2 run to take a lead at 55-37.

ECU would try to make a comeback, cutting the lead back down to 15 points, but would get no closer. With less than two minutes left in the game, Jon Davis would send the ball to Garvin for dunk that would give Charlotte their largest lead.

White scored 21 of his 30 points in the second half, contributing greatly to the 49ers win and to their outscoring of the Pirates 43-19 in that half. In the earlier part of the half, he would go on a 13 point run for Charlotte as well as grabbing six rebounds and finding four steals.

Ajukwa would add his 16th career double-figure scoring game with 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Milos Supica would come off of the bench to obtain his first ever career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Davis would add nine points, four rebounds and six assists. Garvin would also contribute six points, five rebounds and four assists.

The Niners would finish on top for rebounds as well, at a 46-39 advantage, 14 of those being offensive slightly contributing to the 44 points they scored in the paint. Their defense and value of the ball would force 18 turnovers by the Pirates which would lead to 24 points coming off of those turnovers. Charlotte kept ECU at a field percentage of under thirty-four percent and a percentage of under ten from the three. Charlotte would go nearly fourty-four percent from the field and nearly twenty-four from behind the three.

The 49ers will next play USF in Tampa, Florida at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21 for their last non-conference game.

Category:Men's Basketball, Sports